iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.26 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

