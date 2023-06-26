iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lifted by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 167.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,008 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 11.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.32 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

