iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,896 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,301,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

