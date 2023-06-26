JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

