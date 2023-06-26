Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $200,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 263,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

