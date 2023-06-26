Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $114.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.