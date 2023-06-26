Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.15 and its 200-day moving average is $372.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

