Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

