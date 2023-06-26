Lake Street Financial LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

