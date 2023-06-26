Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

