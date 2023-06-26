Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

WMT opened at $155.46 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.