Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

