Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,013,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $87.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

