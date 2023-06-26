Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of BX opened at $87.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Blackstone from StockNews.com
- AI-Powered Dropbox Sees Stock Soar: A Comeback in the Making?
- Caterpillar, Terex, Manitowoc Near Buy Points As Building Booms
- 2 Recession-Resistant Restaurant Stocks About To Hit New Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.