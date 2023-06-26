Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.