Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,597,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.13 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

