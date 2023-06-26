Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $212.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

