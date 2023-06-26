Landmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $399.61 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.15 and its 200-day moving average is $372.91. The company has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.