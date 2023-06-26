Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VWO opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.