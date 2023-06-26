Landmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after buying an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

