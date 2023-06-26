Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.84.
Leju Company Profile
