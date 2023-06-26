Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.