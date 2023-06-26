Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Sells $1,310,553.40 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LEN opened at $122.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

