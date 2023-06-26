Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,578.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,470. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.