LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $236.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average is $214.45. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

