MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.1 %

MAG stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307,688 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver



MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

