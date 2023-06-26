Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Price Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.21. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

