Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Sells $749,877.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $171.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

