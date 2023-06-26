Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $379.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $360.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.