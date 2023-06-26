McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $290.05 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

