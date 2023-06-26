McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Trimmed by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.46.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

