MCIA Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MCIA Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.47. The stock has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

