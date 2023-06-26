MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $8,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,226.49 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $611.46 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,261.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.