Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 53713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,778,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,409 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,348,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,408,000 after buying an additional 142,390 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 16.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

