Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

META stock opened at $289.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.83.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

