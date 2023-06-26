Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $288.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.67.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

