Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $288.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.67. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

