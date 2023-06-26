Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,694,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.5% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $288.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

