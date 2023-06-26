Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,747,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,494,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.61 on Monday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $271.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also

