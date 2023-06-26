Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.