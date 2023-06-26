Moller Financial Services Buys 1,138 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 0.3% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ICLN stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.