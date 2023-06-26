Moller Financial Services Sells 1,142 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moller Financial Services reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

