Moller Financial Services Sells 600 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moller Financial Services reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

