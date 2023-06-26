Moller Financial Services Sells 809 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Moller Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.33 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

