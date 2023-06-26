Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

