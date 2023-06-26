Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,565 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

