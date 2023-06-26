Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,535 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

