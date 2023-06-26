Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,598 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWD opened at $153.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

