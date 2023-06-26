Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.91 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

