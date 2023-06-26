Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

