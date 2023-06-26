Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

