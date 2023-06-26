Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

